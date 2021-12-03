Vandals have driven onto the course of the number one rated golf venue in Herefordshire and damaged the surface – and they have since approached a greenkeeper to admit to the crime.

Kington Golf Club is both England’s highest golf course at 1,284 feet above sea level and the number one rated in Herefordshire.

Greenkeeper Allan Williams said people had driven a car around the 11th and 9th greens of the course.

One picture on social media showed the car tracks had caused significant damage to one green estimated to be hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

“We’ve had people trespass on the course before, but we’ve never had damage to the extent of this”, Williams said.

“There are tyre marks all over the green.

“The biggest problem is the time frame to allow the green to repair.”

The club informed the police and, shortly after, the culprits came forward.

“The guys who caused the damage at Kington Golf Club have been in touch with me and admitted causing the damage, I thank them for their courage in coming forward,” wrote Williams on social media.

The course will celebrate its centenary in 2026.