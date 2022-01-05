5% pay rise recommended for golf club staff

The Committee for Golf Club Salaries (CGCS) has recommended an increase in salaries of five percent for golf club managers and greenkeepers, following a bumper year of participation.

The five percent figure has also been calculated due to a current rise in inflation.

The CGCS is made up of representatives from the key industry bodies in golf and meets annually to make recommendations for pay and conditions for greenkeepers and golf club managers.

The committee has created four salary calculators, one for club managers and three for roles in greenkeeping: course manager / head greenkeeper, deputy and assistant. The calculators are available at golfclubsalaries.org.uk/salary-calculators/

After a difficult 2021 that featured rising inflation and pressure on golf club staff to deliver the sport to record numbers of players, the CGCS has recommended an increase in salaries of five percent. This increase will be applied to the CGCS calculators in early January 2022.

The committee also emphasised that clubs must give serious consideration to the health and wellbeing of their staff as problems with mental health in particular are becoming worryingly prevalent.

The CGCS committee comprises representatives of The Professional Golfers’ Association, England Golf, the Golf Club Managers’ Association and the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association.