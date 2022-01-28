“A tremendous privilege”

Anders Mankert’s ‘Golf Scholarship’ programme has now been running for more than two decades. Here he talks about his some of its notable successes and his plans for it in 2022.

Twenty-one years ago, PGA professional Anders Mankert, now the manager of The Leicester Golf Centre, launched his ‘Golf Scholarship’ programme. Now he is working on the format and detail for his next one.

In the last two decades he has made awards, developing each one to include more aspects to help the young golfer, boy or girl. Interest has grown considerably each time he has given the free scholarship at which coaching is the heart.

Olivia Williams from Worcestershire was the latest successful candidate, and she has recently been celebrating some success. She is the 2021 English School girls’ champion and captained the national side in their match against Wales.

Her handicap now is plus 3, a major improvement since she first came to Leicestershire to be coached by Mankert. Then she was playing off 15 and was delighted to be selected from the large number of applicants from all over the country.

Mankert said: “Olivia has been extremely dedicated, and her performances have demonstrated this quite clearly. But so have all my scholarship students, many of whom have become involved in golf as their career.

“The first scholarship winner was Ryan Evans from Northamptonshire. He was successful when he was off a 10 handicap and went on to become a full European Tour professional; a great achievement. Ryan is still playing on different tours and only recently shot a 10-under-par 62 in a regional tournament to win and set a new course record at Wellingborough, where he was a leading amateur member several years ago.”

Mankert says of his scholarship programme: “I focus on all aspects of golf, not just coaching, but fitness, nutrition, equipment and the mental approach to the game. I am working on my plans now for the new scholarship so the winner can start to work with me early this year.

“This is the ideal time to prepare for a busy new season, especially to be ready to go when the new events get underway. So watch this space!

“I can hardly believe it has been 21 years since starting my scholarship programme. It has been a real pleasure to see these juniors grow in confidence as people and to witness their achievements over the years. To have played a small part in their journey in golf has been a tremendous privilege.”