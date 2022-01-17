Club launches speed radar in collaboration with local residents

A golf club has introduced a speed radar outside its main residence to encourage safe driving as part of a partnership between members and local residents.

Oxford Golf Club installed the radar to encourage guests to drive safely and within the road’s 20mph speed limit. The display on the radar shows a happy green face for vehicles driving less than 20mph and an angry red face for those doing more than the limit.

Steve Greenwood, general manager at Oxford Golf Club, said the club wishes to promote safe driving habits to local tradesmen, delivery drivers and new guests, as well as reminding current members.

He added: “Hill Top Road is home to almost 70 houses and hundreds of residents who we always strive to maintain our positive relationship with.

“We are fortunate that most visitors to Oxford Golf Club travel within the 20mph speed limit and help ensure the safety of residents who live close to our entrance.

“However, each week we welcome new guests who may not be familiar with the local limits which is why the club has decided to invest in a large speed radar which will help encourage people to drive safely.

“The residents we have spoken to have welcomed this move to ensure our community remains a safe place for everyone.”

Speed limits of 20mph were first introduced to the UK in 1991 with 450 roads adopting the limit by the turn of the millennium. Now, 21 million people in England live on a road with a speed limit of 20mph to help reduce risk of a road traffic accident.

A government report which assessed the effectiveness of 20mph roads and their relation to road safety revealed traffic calming measures help reduce casualties by 40 percent.

Local resident Paul Kelso said: “Hill Top Road a closely-knit community and we’re pleased Oxford Golf Club is working with residents to help make our area a safe place to live.

“Not all houses have access to a driveway, so many vehicles are parked on the roadside which means visibility to potential hazards can be impeded. The 20mph speed limit is well sign posted and almost all drivers adhere to the reduced speed.

“But you can never be too safe with speed so this radar will help prompt drivers unfamiliar with the area to slow down.”

Founded in 1873, Oxford Golf Club was the original club of Oxford University and to this day features an 18-hole course designed by legendary golf architect Harry Colt.