Golf club to build 100 mobile units

A golf club in Cumbria has received planning permission to build 100 mobile units in order to protect its financial viability.

Eden Golf Club received the approval from Carlisle City Council’s planning panel.

Stanwix Rural Parish Council raised a number of concerns including whether the units are caravans or lodges.

But the city council’s development manager Christopher Hardman recommended the plans for approval with conditions.

He said: “These are mobile units and it’s for the change of use of the land to site these on the land. So I take on board the issue of confusion with the parish council and the clarification that is required because under the caravan site licensing requirements they are very specific about what constitutes a caravan.”

Rachel Lightfoot, agent for the developer said: “This application has been discussed with officers over a number of years in order to support the ongoing financial viability of the golf club which is considered an important community facility to many of its members.

“As has been clearly stated a number of times, all units will be caravans. Given the location it is considered appropriate that they be cladded timber but this does not have any impact on meeting the definition of caravan.

“The application has been made in an acceptable and appropriate manner.”