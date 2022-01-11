Jason Stanton named as the new CEO of Mytime Active

Jason Stanton has been named as the new CEO of golf group Mytime Active.

Stanton will take over the organisation, which runs 12 golf clubs in the UK, from April and describes itself as a ‘social enterprise on a mission to improve wellbeing’.

Succeeding Marg Mayne, Stanton takes on the role having joined the company in 2015 to operate the golf division and rose to operations director in 2016.

His extensive career in the golf and leisure industry has encompassed both private operators such as Parkwood Leisure, as well as charitable social enterprises such as Leisure Link and local authorities. His breadth of experience includes innovative research in health by establishing the benefits of GP referral schemes for golf, and strong partnerships with local authorities.

Mark Oakley, the chair of the board of trustees, said of the appointment: “I am delighted that after an extensive recruitment process, involving trustees and staff alike, the board has appointed Jason Stanton as our next CEO. Jason’s knowledge of the wider leisure industry as well as his commitment to Mytime and our charitable objectives, made him the right person for the job.”

Jason commented on his new position: “It’s both an honour and a privilege to be asked to be the new CEO of Mytime Active.

“Having worked for Mytime Active for over six years, I know the hard work and dedication that exists within our team. We are clearly operating in very challenging times, but Mytime Active has proved resilient throughout the crisis. I am confident we are emerging stronger than ever and will be fully prepared for the opportunities ahead.”