Perthshire golf course now uses bamboo toilet roll

A luxury holiday estate and golf course has announced that all its holiday homes’ toilet roll is now created sustainably from bamboo.

Pauline McLaren, general manager of Mains of Taymouth, said: “Toilet roll is something that we certainly use a great deal of, so it was top of the list for sourcing a greener supplier, and it’s good to know we are using something completely biodegradable. The products are fantastic, sitting well with our eco credentials, which also include becoming one of the first holiday estates in the area to have electric vehicle charging stations on-site.”

The company that supplies the bamboo toilet paper, Cheeky Panda, also stocks baby and hand wipes, tissues, hand towels and drinking straws. All the products are fully biodegradable and the business aims to float on the stock exchange.

McLaren added: “We also sell the toilet roll in the courtyard shop too and we’re currently looking at stocking some of the Cheeky Panda’s other products, such as the hand towels, in the near future. We want to do all we can to be as green as possible on the estate.

“Our electric charging points are already very well used by locals and visitors alike, and we always make sure to tell our guests with electric vehicles that they can charge their cars here.”