Peter Dawson named as new head of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa

The former chief executive of The R&A, Peter Dawson, has been named the new managing director of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa in St Andrews.

A member of the Old Course Hotel’s board of directors since the Kohler Company purchased it in 2004, Dawson retired from The R&A in 2015 after serving as secretary and CEO for 16 years. The 73-year-old Scot takes on the role ahead of St Andrews’ hosting of the 150th Open Championship this July.

Helen McBride, who has served as general manager at the hotel for the past three years, is leaving to start a new job as managing director at The Lyford Cay Club in The Bahamas.

Phyllis Wilkie has been promoted to general manager, after 12 years working at the hotel. In her expanded role, Phyllis will take on the responsibility of overseeing sales and marketing, Kohler Waters Spa and the Old Course Hotel lodging operations.

Cameron Steele has also been promoted to estate director at the Old Course Hotel. Cameron joined Kohler Co. in 2021, having recently served as the acting general manager at the Luxury Property Movenpick resort in the Maldives.

Over the past year, Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa has undergone a multi-million-pound renovation, including the introduction of a penthouse, new guest rooms and refurbished events spaces, as well as new destination restaurant and bar, Swilcan Loft, which launched in early autumn 2021.

It is the resort’s sixth bar and restaurant offering. The 74-cover restaurant is located on the fourth floor of the East End of the hotel and welcomes locals, visitors and of course guests for all day dining and is helmed by Old Course Hotel’s executive head chef, Martin Hollis, who oversees all of the hotel’s restaurants.

The hotel now boasts 175 rooms, with the introduction of a third floor in the ‘Champions Wing’ and the addition of 31 new rooms, overlooking the Old Course.

Hundreds of people in the golf industry have congratulated Peter on LinkedIn.