Scottish course set to undergo major development

A golf club in Argyll and Bute in Scotland is set to partner with one Britain’s largest housebuilding companies in order to undertake a major renovation project.

Helensburgh Golf Club has submitted a planning application, along with Taylor Wimpey, for a modernised venue and a residential development consisting of more than 300 homes.

The proposed development includes plans to demolish the existing clubhouse and ancillary buildings and construct a new clubhouse with supporting facilities.

Taylor Wimpey added that there will also be a ‘full revision and upgrade’ of new and retained golf holes to provide an ‘enhanced’ community facility of an 18-hole golf course and create a new six-hole par three course.

The project will see the creation of around 307 new homes in a mix of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, of which 25 percent will be affordable housing, part of which will be delivered by Dunbritton Housing Association and part by Taylor Wimpey.

The proposal also includes plans for new access arrangements, landscaping, play equipment and drainage.

John Laverty, president of Helensburgh Golf Club, said: “The feedback and support of the local community and key stakeholders throughout the engagement period has been very informative in helping us to create an exciting and dynamic set of proposals for the club and the golf course. We are delighted to confirm that our detailed planning application has been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council for consideration, signalling a further key milestone in our vision for the future of Helensburgh Golf Club for both its members and the wider local community of which we’ve been proud to be a part of since 1893.”

Colin Blair, technical director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland, added, “Following a detailed and thorough community engagement process we have refined our plans and vision for the proposed development at Helensburgh Golf Course. We have listened carefully to the comments and feedback that we have received and have used this to inform our proposal for this impressive area in Helensburgh. This development would represent a significant and continued investment in the local area by Taylor Wimpey and we look forward to positive discussions with the local authority in order to progress this development.”