Vandals cause £120k of damage to Yorkshire course

A golf course in Rotherham will be out of action ‘for months’ after it was ripped up by quad bikes and a motorbike.

The vandals drove over Grange Park Golf Club causing an estimated £120,000 of damage and lost revenue.

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team posted on social media on December 30: ‘Estimated circa £120k worth of damage and lossed (sic) revenue caused to the Grange Golf Course (sic) in Rotherham over the last few days.

‘It appears a quad and a motorbike have mindlessly ripped up greens and fairways… for fun. This will now be out if action (sic) for months to repair.

‘A few months ago Concorde Golf course on the west side of the M1 only a few miles away was also vandalised by off road vehicles.

‘If your golf courses are also being frequented by vehicles and causing damage, get in touch.

‘Who has been bragging about this!? Get in touch.’

Anyone with information can contact them on 101.