48-year-old golf club to close in May

A 48-year-old golf club in Staffordshire has said it will close in May as the investment needed to secure its future had proved to be too great.

The owners of The Staffordshire Golf Club say the club needs to diversify but they don’t have the large finance necessary to do this, and the pandemic has only made the situation worse.

The course, which was once owned by the Earl of Dudley, has endured a difficult two years as the club has been reliant on income from clubhouse activities such as weddings.

Membership monies were reimbursed in 2020 and rising energy and operational costs have also led to financial difficulties.

Members have been notified of a deal to sell the venue, said to be with a local businessman, and the expected closure will be at the beginning of May, with the option to have all fees refunded or their membership transferred to Perton Park Golf Club near Wolverhampton.

All golf software for individuals will be retained so that any scores and handicaps can be transferred to other clubs if required.

Management is also in discussions with organisers that were due to hold events at the club from May onwards to return monies and to identify alternative options.

“This has been such a difficult decision to take after being the family custodians of this historic course for more than 30 years,” explained director Mark Allen.

“The challenges of operating the site have been growing and were exacerbated by the unprecedented pressures that we all faced and continue to face during Covid-19.

“Major investment would have been needed to diversify activities and this was a decision we were considering when we were approached, out of the blue, by a local businessman to purchase the land and buildings,” he explained.

He added that the sale of the land and buildings will allow his company, C C Cooper (Lye), to focus on Perton Park Golf Club, which has seen more than £500,000 invested over the last four years.

He said: “We know there will be a lot of disappointment that we have had to close The Staffordshire, but we were left with little option.

“A dedicated team has been set-up to work with members, staff and event organisers to provide clear communication and to find the best possible outcome for everyone.”

The first nine holes at the course opened in 1974, and it was extended to 18 in 1976 when it was known as Blackhills Golf Club.

It became Swindon Golf Club in 1986 and the name changed again to The Staffordshire Golf Club in 2016.