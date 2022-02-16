Alfie Best’s golf club undergoing significant improvements

A golf and country club owned by Alfie Best is undergoing major clubhouse enhancements.

Best, who is worth about £341 million, making him one of Britain’s richest men, is the chairman of Wyldecrest Parks, which runs Sapey Golf and Country Club in Herefordshire.

The venue is undergoing significant clubhouse improvement work.

His company says it bought the golf club to save its future and this project is part of that process.

“Work has commenced to extend our clubhouse to provide a larger dining area and golf shop,” said a club spokesman.

“This is a substantial investment and a huge step in providing our customers with an even better overall experience.

“Our new golf shop will be one of the largest in the area at over 1,700 square feet.”

In the planning application to Herefordshire Council, which has now been approved, Wyldecrest Parks said: “This site was purchased to avoid its loss, and much investment and effort continues to be made to secure its future as an important local recreational facility.

“The proposals included in this application seek to enhance and improve the facilities for the existing members and to attract new members.”

After being born in a caravan by the side of the road, Best, 51, built up an empire of caravan parks.