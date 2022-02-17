American Golf takes over another golf club

Retailer American Golf has taken over the operation of a golf club in London – its sixth leisure venue.

Barnehurst Golf Course in Bexleyheath closed down last March when its previous operator, Mytime Active, ended the lease after 11 years of operating. Local reports last year stated that it was one of the few golf venues not to benefit from the pandemic.

American Golf has now said it will be the new operator and the golf course will reopen this spring.

The nine-hole venue will be updated to become “a destination complex with inclusivity at its core”, said a spokeswoman.

The plans submitted by the retailer include a new sports lounge, a refurbished driving range and retail space with custom-fit technology.

Local councillor Peter Craske said: “Having such an established name running the course is exactly what is needed to help it develop and grow into a key golfing venue.

“The new operators are already brimming with ideas for the site and I’m looking forward to seeing them start work.”

American Golf’s CEO, Gary Favell said: “We are looking forward to being part of the Barnehurst community and to welcoming past and new members to the club when we open our doors in spring.

“The acquisition of our first municipal site supports our wider vision to make golf accessible and fun for everyone. We want to break down the barriers to entry and to inspire as many people as possible to try golf for the first time. We are looking forward to developing relationships with the surrounding communities.”

“It is great to see so many new people get into golf. By adding more sites to our portfolio, we are opening access to different ways of enjoying golf via the driving range, adventure golf, golf course and our F&B offering too. There are also many associated health and wellbeing benefits from playing golf as well as it being a great fun activity for the family to enjoy too.”

Future proposals include an adventure golf course, subject to the usual planning application process, he added.

American Golf has seen significant growth in the last two years, including taking over the running of two other golf venues.