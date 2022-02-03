Club ferries golfers from the airport in battery-powered vehicle

A Scottish golf club is chauffeuring guests both to and from the local airport and from its clubhouse to its lodges in a fully electric van.

The Dundonald Links golf resort reopened last year following a major investment by its new owner, Darwin Escapes.

It is now offering guests the opportunity to be ferried in a battery-powered, multi-seat Mercedes-Benz – particularly during adverse weather – between the refurbished clubhouse and the hotel rooms and lodges that were custom-designed with golfers in mind.

The fully electric eVito Tourer also makes regular runs to collect those arriving at Glasgow Airport, and return them after their breaks for flights home. The vehicle can accommodate a driver and up to eight passengers in its three rows of seats.

Dundonald Links’ group operations director Drew Campbell explained: “We’ve transformed Dundonald Links since the acquisition and were looking for a vehicle to transport guests that not only met a list of practical criteria but also offered an image of quality and comfort appropriate to our five-star resort.

“Plus, of course, the vehicle looks fantastic and has already attracted some highly positive feedback not only from delighted colleagues but also from guests, who appreciate travelling in such style and comfort.

“We’re an environmentally conscious business so we’re transitioning away from diesel and into more electric vehicles.”

Dundonald Links has hosted the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Open on three occasions since 2015, while Rafa Cabrero Bello won the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at the venue in 2017. The par 72 course offers a classic seaside links golf experience, with generous fairways and undulating greens.