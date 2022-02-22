Club refused permission to build housing to secure its future

A golf club in Cornwall has been refused permission to build eight homes which it stated was needed to secure its future.

Several golf clubs have invested in housing in recent months, and Bowood Park Hotel and Golf Club had applied to Cornwall Council for outline planning permission to build the homes on land next to the club.

However, the application was refused permission.

Planning officers had recommended it should be refused for several reasons including it being in open countryside, the lack of affordable housing and a lack of evidence that it would boost biodiversity.

John Hughes, speaking on behalf of the applicant, told councillors that, like many golf clubs and similar leisure businesses, they had been impacted by Covid-19.

He said there was a need to look “outside the day-to-day business to get income” for the club and said that building the homes would help to do that.

He said that Bowood Park wanted to be a year-round venue and claimed that, if approved, the new homes would help to protect full and part-time jobs at the site.

He also said the proposed homes would be single storey bungalows which could be bought by older people looking to downsize which could free up local family homes for sale.

Mike Coombes, speaking on behalf of Camelford Town Council, said it supported the application, to help the business to be a 12-month operation and employ staff, but the voting committee disagreed.