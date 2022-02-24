Club Systems is recruiting for a number of positions

Golf software supplier Club Systems is recruiting for several positions at the moment.

The vacancies include account managers, social media executives and software developers.

The positions are:

Account Manager – South & East England

Account Manager – ROI & Northern Ireland

Lead .Net Developer

Mid-Level .Net Developer

Junior .Net Developer

Social Media Executive (HDID Media – the same company that publishes The Golf Business).


For more information on these roles, click here. When applying please include a covering letter with your CV saying why you want to join the team.

 

