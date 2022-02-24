Club Systems is recruiting for a number of positions
Golf software supplier Club Systems is recruiting for several positions at the moment.
The vacancies include account managers, social media executives and software developers.
The positions are:
Account Manager – South & East England
Account Manager – ROI & Northern Ireland
Lead .Net Developer
Mid-Level .Net Developer
Junior .Net Developer
Social Media Executive (HDID Media – the same company that publishes The Golf Business).
For more information on these roles, click here. When applying please include a covering letter with your CV saying why you want to join the team.
