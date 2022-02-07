Council plans to convert 27-hole golf club into housing

North Somerset Council has stated that a 27-hole golf and country club could be converted into a housing estate under its plans to build more homes.

The proposal for Woodspring Golf & Country Club is the latest example of a local authority earmarking a golf course to be concreted over to meet housing targets.

According to Somerset Live, North Somerset’s draft ‘Local Plan’ aims to build 20,000 homes, including a new village featuring 2,500 homes on the golf course near Bristol.

A report on the development states: “Development at Yanley Lane (Woodspring golf course) has been identified as being appropriate for consideration given its proximity to Bristol and its unique opportunity to create high quality public transport and cycle access into the city, in a location which avoids the most sensitive areas of green belt and which has the potential to deliver a high quality, sustainable new community.”

Building on Woodspring Golf and Country Club was first discussed around 15 years ago.

The proposals will see the golf club become a ‘distinctive, new sustainable community’ with 2,500 homes, 875 of which would be affordable.

Other key features include 10 hectares of employment land, a village centre, a secondary school and three 420-place primary schools. Reusing the golf club’s clubhouse will provide the opportunity for community facilities from the outset.

In addition, a mass transport route will be directed through the development to provide fast, frequent access to Bristol. The village will also be created with direct access to the Metrobus network.

A spokesperson for housebuilder Taylor Wimpey commented: “We are pleased that North Somerset Council has identified Woodspring Golf Club in the draft local plan.

“We will be working with the local authority to deliver a high quality and carefully designed plan which will include much needed new homes and a wide range of benefits to residents and the surrounding area.”

The council will consult on the plan in March, with an aim of it starting from December 2023.

Several local authorities in the UK are currently in the process of converting golf courses into housing estates.