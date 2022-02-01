Devastation to golf clubs as storms wreak havoc

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir February 1, 2022 10:58

Golf clubs across Scotland and northern England have been posting shocking pictures of the devastation to their courses after they were hit by recent storms.

At Edzell Golf Club in Scotland, ferocious weekend winds caused even more damage than Storm Arwen did in November.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

Damage from that storm had been mainly confined to one plantation area.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

However, the latest damage has seen about 150 trees, some more than 100 years old, uprooted.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

A club spokesman said they don’t know the full extent of the damage at the moment as the local area has been without power.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

Forfar Golf Club has also been badly hit.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

The venue lost 700 trees to Storm Arwen just a few weeks ago, which resulted in a month-long £30,000 clear-up operation.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

It was just days away from re-opening when Storms Malik and Corrie hit, meaning the course has lost a further 120 trees.

Forfar Golf Club manager John Rankin said it is a devastating setback.

“It’s a real scunner,” he said.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“I went out with our head greenkeeper Keith Law and it’s a real mess again.

“We were looking to being back open later this week after what has been a major effort at the club.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“And now this.

“The damage is all over the course.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“Many of the areas which were badly hit the first time – around the 1st and the 14th – have suffered badly again.

“And unfortunately the seventh green has been hit.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“That’s a real disappointment because we’d been lucky to avoid damage to the greens in Storm Arwen.”

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

He said: “Everything was looking positive for later this week to try and get things re-opened.”

Forfar members formed a daily work squad over the last month to help the clear-up.

Edzell Golf Club. Image from Facebook

John added: “The harvester and heavy machinery just left last week but we’ll now have to get them back in.

“It’s too early to say what that will mean for re-opening.

“But we’ll be aiming to recover from this as quickly as we can.”

York Golf Club also revealed a tree fell onto the course during Storm Malik, nearly hitting the halfway house.

 

