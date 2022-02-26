Golf club applies to build 77 homes

A golf club in Northamptonshire has applied to build 77 homes in order to ‘remain viable’ after nearly two decades of membership decline.

Overstone Park has submitted the proposals to West Northamptonshire Council, stating that the properties will be high quality.

The proposed scheme would also include new parking facilities, landscaping, and the refurbishment of existing facilities.

Planning papers say: “The proposed scheme is conceived as a high-quality and spacious holiday lodge development set within an attractive landscape that provides immediate access for visitors to both the countryside, golf and the other leisure opportunities available at the park and in Northampton, as well as access to other nearby facilities and services.

“In this case, visitors would have immediate access to the leisure and recreational uses at the park, including the golf course.

“The proposal would add to the demand for using the facilities at Overstone Park and help to ensure the long term success and viability of the leisure and recreational uses. This is particularly pertinent in respect of the golf course.”

Planning papers go on to say that golf club memberships have been in decline since 2004 and this new plan hopes to tackle that issue.

“This has inevitably placed a financial strain on many golf clubs that are reliant on this membership income, and has led to many clubs, including Overstone, to look at additional, alternative ways to seek revenue and remain viable.

“Overstone Park Golf Club is not immune to these challenges and the resort must identify future opportunities to both secure its future but more so secure sufficient revenues to allow investment in the course, the club, and the resort as a whole.

“The business has underperformed in the last few years, due in part to the impact of Covid-19, but more so reflecting the lack of investment in the facilities and therefore a decline in quality on offer.

“By meeting the demand for holiday units that planning and tourism policy seeks to provide, the additional income generated would secure the park’s continued position as one of the area’s high-quality courses, securing future investment in the course, its maintenance and its improvement,” the report states.

The resort says it wants to invest in improving the quality of all the facilities on site, including the main clubhouse and the leisure and recreational offer, and consequently providing additional employment opportunities.

As a result of the proposals, the club believes employment will increase at the resort.