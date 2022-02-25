Golf club is safe thanks to membership surge

A golf club that was told its lease would be terminated in 12 months in 2020 has revealed its future is now secure thanks to a surge in memberships.

Lockerbie Golf Club had, amid falling membership numbers, suffered financial losses before the pandemic started and sought rent relief. The club’s situation only deteriorated when Dumfries and Galloway Council issued it with a 12-month notice of termination of lease in late 2020.

However, “circumstances unexpectedly swung in the club’s favour when more people took up outdoor sports again during the Covid restrictions”, reports the Daily Record.

The club states: “In the 10 years prior to the Covid outbreak in March 2020 the club had struggled to maintain its membership and visitor numbers with consistently decreasing levels of income and the club suffering losses.

“The pandemic has been more of a boost to the club than could perhaps have been expected.

“A return to golf from many lapsed members, seizing on outdoors activities that are safe in the Covid era, with money now being available for memberships and golf equipment perhaps as holiday budgets were not required.

“This combined with the UK staycation boom, has improved visitor numbers in 2021 significantly.”

The club’s management has now requested a new lease agreement from the council – and submitted a business plan for the next five years to back up its case.

The club has also confirmed that it has secured a minimum five-year contract from local wind farm company for £10,000 per year, which will assist its future viability.

“The club has relied heavily on their volunteers who worked hard to reduce losses by cutting costs and trying to maintain a break-even position,” added a spokesman.

“The generous assistance from both Dumfries and Galloway Council and Castlemilk and Corrie Estates providing rent relief and rent postponements on the respective areas of land were also hugely beneficial.

“The Covid-19 pandemic provided the club with an unexpected upturn in the renewal of memberships and visitors. This opportunity is likely to continue, and the club are keen to seize upon this with a view to growing the club’s income whilst meeting its obligations to its stakeholders and landlords.”