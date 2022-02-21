Golf course could relocate to make way for 5,000 homes

Members of a golf club in Dublin have been asked to vote on relocating to a new venue designed by Paul McGinley so that their course can be converted into a large estate featuring 5,000 homes.

A move would result in an ‘economic return’ for the golf club, it has been stated.

Property developer Green Land Capital has told Dublin City Council that it would like to purchase more than 75 acres of land, which includes where Clontarf Golf Club is currently resided.

The golf club, which enjoys a ‘long sporting lease’ on the grounds, owns 10.6 acres of the land, with the council owning 62 acres of the land and state transport group CIÉ owning 2.6 acres.

The developer has told the council that the homes could be built if members of the club agree to move to a new course nearby on land that was once part of the Abbeville estate, owned by former taoiseach Charles Haughey.

An option has been agreed to acquire 185 acres at Abbeville, where it is proposed to build a championship golf course designed by former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, along with a clubhouse, practice ground, bowling green, pavilion and other facilities.

The developer would also have to secure agreement from the council and CIÉ as landowners and the members of the golf club, in addition to securing permission from Fingal County Council for the new golf course on the Kinsealy land. The consultants say that ‘opposition is assumed’ to the proposal.

For club members, a move would offer the opportunity to relocate to Abbeville while getting an ‘economic return for its landholding’ on the site.

Engagement on this proposal began last year, with Green Land meeting with members of the golf club’s management committee, the president and vice-president and a trustee, in November, reports the Irish Times.