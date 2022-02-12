More golf clubs report vandalism to their properties

At least two more golf clubs have reported vandalism to their courses in recent days.

On several separate occasions recently at Warley Woods Golf Club in the West Midlands, at least one motorcyclist rode onto the venue and damaged greens.

Warley Woods Community Trust manager Viv Cole wrote on social media: “We are experiencing regular vandalism of our golf greens by people on motorbikes coming around 2-3am.

“Not every night, but on about seven occasions now. Some greens are so damaged they are now out of play until the spring and as I am sure you know, a golf course is judged on the quality of its greens.

“If you happen to be about at that time and see bikes on the course, then please ring 999 for us – it is a “crime in progress”. At that time of the night, response is the only route to the police. Also if you have information about which gate / entrance they are using, then we would be pleased to hear that.

“Luckily this kind of thing is very rare, but it is really impacting on us now, and could have long term impact on the income for our charity, if we can’t resolve it. We have ways forward, but people calling the police for us when we are not here and sharing info with us, are part of that plan for dealing with it.”

West Midlands Police confirmed that it was aware of the latest vandalism.

In a statement the force said: “We’re aware of some recent incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at Warley Woods Golf Course, in particular people riding off-road bikes and quad bikes on the course in the early hours of the morning.

“This behaviour is illegal and it is not acceptable.

“We’d absolutely encourage anyone with information about these incident and the people involved to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should phone the police via 101 quoting crime number 20/176290/22.

And ‘highly offensive’ graffiti has been sprayed at a number of courses at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Vandals spray-painted wooden signs around the grounds – including the Buddon Course – with offensive phrases and slogans.

The club has been forced to remove the graffiti, which appeared between January 29 and February 2, while Police Scotland are appealing for any information to help trace the culprits.

A club spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed in the vandalism that has taken place on the golf courses at Carnoustie.

“The vandalism is not only offensive to our greenkeeping team, but also to members of the public that use the links for a number of recreational purposes.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to help with their enquiries and we would urge anyone with information to contact police directly.”

Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating a number of vandalisms around the golf courses at the Carnoustie Golf Links.

“A number of wooden signs around the golf courses, mainly at the Buddon Course, were vandalised with graffiti comprising of highly offensive phrases and slogans.

“Similar comments were spray-painted on the ground at various points. These have all since been removed and the signs repaired.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0564 of February 2.”