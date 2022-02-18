Several Irish golf clubs receive funding

Several golf clubs in Ireland are to receive significant funding for improvements as part of a £5.9 million government support package for the development of sports and physical recreation facilities.

The Sports Capital & Equipment Programme will go towards numerous improvements including the development of clubhouse facilities, new dressing rooms and flood lighting.

For example, Ballybofey / Stranorlar Golf Club will receive £116,000, Ballyliffin Golf Club £104,000, Bundoran Golf Club £72,000, Cloughaneely Golf Club £25,000, Cruit Island Golf Club £82,000, Donegal Golf Club £48,000, Greencastle Golf Club £76,000, Letterkenny Golf and Social Club £109,000 and North West Golf Club £13,000.

Minister for sport, Catherine Martin, said: “Sport is crucial for all communities in Ireland. There was a record number of applications for these grants and the government responded with the most significant level of individual awards ever.

“So this is a great day for sports clubs and community groups right around the country and I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants.

“It has been a tough two years for many sports clubs but the pandemic really demonstrated the importance of sport for our collective wellbeing. The grants will significantly improve sports facilities in every county. There is a huge variety of different sports covered and I was particularly pleased that the scoring system placed an even greater emphasis on female participation.

“Over 30 sports and activities are represented, ranging from competitive, track and field games right through to walking.

“I want to thank all of the volunteers associated with these clubs for their tireless work and their commitment to improving their facilities to benefit all members.”