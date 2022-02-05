Two more golf clubs report vandalism

The police have issued statements surrounding two English golf clubs after reports of vandalism in recent days.

Police in Hertfordshire have launched a CCTV appeal following damage at The Hertsmere Golf Club – known as Radlett Park Golf Club until December.

A golf ball machine had been opened and golf balls were thrown at four brand new 65 inch flat screen televisions.

PC Darren Arbuthnott said: “The damage caused was worth thousands of pounds and it’s been particularly frustrating for the club as the TVs were brand new and part of their recent refurbishment.

“We believe those pictured were in the area at the time and we’re keen to speak to them as they might be able to help our enquiries. If you recognise them, or have information yourself, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at darren.arbuthnott@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/98052/21.”

Meanwhile, officers from Greater Manchester Police Bolton South division say that various members of the public have reported seeing off-road bikers in the area.

In particular officers have found evidence of damage done to Farnworth and Great Lever Golf Club and have reminded the public that this is illegal.

A police spokesperson said: “We have received multiple reports from members of the public sighting individuals riding off-road bikes around the Plodder Lane area.

“This image is from the Great Lever and Farnworth Golf Club where damage has been caused from off-road bikes.

“It is illegal to ride off-road bikes in public areas. Any off-road bike found will be seized and potentially destroyed.”

The image supplied by officers shows how off-road biking has torn up much of the grass used by the golf club and left marks around the holes, leaving the course unusable.

Greater Manchester Police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact the officers assigned to the case by emailing 61504@gmp.police.uk 19014@gmp.police.uk.