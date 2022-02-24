UK club partners with Ugandan golf academy

A golf venue in Wolverhampton that specialises in teaching the game has launched a partnership with a golf academy in Uganda.

3 Hammers Golf Complex, which has an 18-hole short course designed by Sir Henry Cotton, a modern driving range and a teaching academy with eight PGA professionals, will exchange ideas and expertise with AFRIYEA, in order to help it achieve its goals in the region.

AFRIYEA, based at Uganda’s The Toro Club, was founded in 2020 by Isaiah Mwesige as a means to engage the most vulnerable young people in the region. As well as golf coaching, youngsters attending AFRIYEA receive education, mentorship training, environmental and life skills that will prepare them for adult life.

“We were really inspired to see the splendid work that Isaiah and his team are doing and wanted to see if our team could help create opportunities to help them achieve their goals,” explains owner of 3 Hammers Golf Complex, Ian Bonser.

“We have already identified a range of collaborations that will create a community that connects the young golfers at both locations, as well as give AFRIYEA access to our expertise. This is just the beginning of what promises to be a really rewarding partnership.”

As of December 2021, the AFRIYEA academy has introduced over 310 children into golf. Its most recent recruitment campaign introduced the sport to over 40 pupils in primary schools and will lead to the development of an inter school golf competition.

Isaiah Mwesige stated: “This is a really exciting opportunity for us and the children to connect with people who are as enthusiastic about golf as we are. To gather advice and support from people who have been running a successful academy for over 30 years is really going to help us. I am looking forward to the children meeting each other at our first virtual event in a few weeks’ time.”