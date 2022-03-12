£100 million Darren Clarke golf resort to go ahead

A £100 million golf resort, hotel and spa in Scotland has been given planning approval by Angus Council and construction will start this summer.

‘The Angus’ represents one of the biggest hospitality investments in Scotland in recent years.

The hotel will have 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar and 1,900 square metre spa and leisure facility and will be the anchor for a signature Darren Clarke golf course, clubhouse and golf academy with driving range.

The plans also include a total of 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges.

The development is set within 300 acres of land on the Shank of Omachie, above the long-established Forbes of Kingennie country resort, near Broughty Ferry.

Forbes of Kingennie owner and Angus businessman, Mike Forbes, said: “We are delighted that the plans for the Angus have been approved and thank Angus Council for supporting our vision to create an iconic hotel and golf development.

“We have worked tirelessly to create plans for a resort that will surpass anything on offer in Scotland and firmly position Dundee and Angus as a world-class destination for tourists.

“As a long-established tourism business in Angus, we are proud to be moving forward with creating a five-star hotel and luxury spa, as well as the first signature golf course by legendary Ryder Cup winner and former Open champion Darren Clarke.

“We will now begin the preparatory work on stage one of the construction programme, which will see building work starting on the golf course later this summer.

“The Angus is an unrivalled opportunity for Angus and Scotland. It is simply an iconic hotel and golf complex which will surpass anything on offer in the country.”

The development is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs, with a further 130 full-time equivalent posts and 285 additional employment positions during the construction and development phase.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “This is an exciting development for Dundee and Angus, and a first for this region. A five-star hotel is a fantastic addition to the area’s strengthening tourism portfolio – putting it on the map not only in Scotland but internationally. Tourism is an increasingly important part of the Dundee and Angus economies, creating both economic and social value. We look forward to working with the team as the development continues.”

The Forbes family has appointed a project team of partners including 3D Reid architects, Ryden, Morrison Construction, Balgair, Manson Architects, Team Niblick (golf course design) and CPC (project management) to oversee the development.

Forbes added: “This is a huge project and a labour of love for me, my family and our planning team who have worked tirelessly to ensure we have a resort that the people of Angus can be proud of for generations to come.”

The Angus is due to open to the public in 2024.