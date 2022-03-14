Another golf course could be converted into a housing estate

Oadby and Wigston Borough Council is considering partially or fully developing Glen Gorse Golf Course into a site featuring up to 1,080 homes.

The local authority is carrying out a review of its local plan to identify potential sites where new homes might be built in the borough to meet demand.

The current local plan was adopted in 2019 and is relevant until 2031, so any sites listed are being considered for after this period.

Councillor John Boyce, leader of Oadby and Wigston Borough Council, said: “A site’s submission to the council through the local plan process by no means guarantees future development and the full planning and consultation process would need to be followed should an application ever come forward for any of these sites later in the decade.”

Full development would see the entire golf course and the clubhouse site turned into a housing estate, reports The Leicester Mercury.

Barry Marshall, chairman of the golf club, said an email was sent to members when the site was originally submitted to the council.

The email said the club felt it was ‘advantageous’ and ‘pertinent’ to apply, adding: “This in no way means we are actively looking to develop on the land and have no interest in selling it.

“Rather it means that if any opportunities arise to capitalise part of our holding, expand or improve our facilities, at least we have taken the first step with [the council], rather than risking not being afforded any consideration, due to not having taken this step when invited.

“We believe that this submission can only enhance the value of our property for the future and is not an invitation to potential developers to approach us.”

There have been numerous cases recently of golf clubs being set to be converted into housing. For example, North Somerset Council has stated that the 27-hole Woodspring Golf & Country Club could be converted into an estate, the former Reading Golf Club is to be turned into 233 homes, Horwich Golf Club is set to close next year and be transformed into more than 200 homes and Brackley Golf Course has been sold to a property developer.