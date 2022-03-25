Arsonists set fire to Scottish golf course

Teenage vandals have set fire to a part of a Scottish golf course.

According to Barrhead News, police are hunting a gang of teenagers after gorse bushes and foliage were set alight at Fereneze Golf Club’s fifth hole.

Firefighters had to be called out to bring the outbreak under control and stop it spreading.

It’s been reported that up to 50 youths, aged about 15 or 16, have been gathering on the course recently for drinking sessions.

Earlier on the day of the fire, police were called to the club when a teenage gang gathered at the third hole, and a lifebelt by a dam was stolen and thrown away.

It is thought the same gang later returned and torched the area.

Police say the youths involved are taking alcohol on to the course in back packs.

Inspector Michelle Grant said: “The good weather has brought out youth disorder up at Fereneze Golf Course and we will be taking immediate action.

“We had two separate calls on Saturday from concerned members of the public.

“The second one came after an area next to the fifth hole was set on fire.

“We don’t want this to start becoming the norm.”

Inspector Grant plans to step up patrols at the golf course over the next few weeks.

Officers on horseback may also be brought in to deter the disorder.

There are additional plans to link up with British Transport Police to target the youths as they travel by train.

Inspector Grant added: “We want to nip this in the bud and would appeal to parents and carers to make sure they know where their children are.

“We want young people to enjoy their night safely and not to get involved in acts of criminality or anti-social behaviour.

“It is all about making Barrhead a safer place.”

Last year a wooden bench by one of the club’s fairways was also set on fire by youths.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.51pm on Saturday, March 19 to reports of a grass fire on Fereneze Avenue.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. There were no reported casualties.”