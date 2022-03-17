Club profile: Golspie Golf Club

Golspie Golf Club in the Highlands is a club in which women make up 37 percent of its management council — and its pro, Jorden Ferrie, is inspiring a new generation.

Despite having moved to Golspie less than a year ago, Jorden is already making her mark on the club. After spells in Glasgow and Royal Dornoch, she is focused on building Golspie’s reputation as a must-visit golfing destination.

And, she is safeguarding the club’s future — building up the junior section to include, for the first time in the club’s history, a keen group of girls who represent the next generation of members.

She said: “My dad got me into golf when I was 12 by taking me to the driving range after school, so I know how important it is to have that encouragement to give golf a go at a young age.

“As I’ve progressed through my career, I’ve always found the golfing community to be very welcoming and accepting, especially here in the Highlands. I’ve certainly never had any issues with men not wanting to be coached by a woman.

“One of my biggest goals is to continue to grow the junior section and have more children and young adults playing golf in our local community — introducing the sport to more girls in the same way I was when I was younger.

“I would like to see Golspie become a talking point for the Highlands and the wider golf community, and a course that everyone has on their bucket list.”

And it’s not just on the course that women are driving things forward in Golspie. Pro shop manager Jeanette Cumming has been a leading figure in the club for a number of years.

Bringing with her a background in tourism and administration, she shares Jorden’s ambitions for Golspie Golf Club.

She added: “Having Jorden here at Golspie shows that we as a club — and golf in general — are heading in the right direction. Having a young female professional provides a role model for girls taking up golf, and I would love to see more families playing together as it really is a sport that can be enjoyed by anyone.

“Teaching girls to play golf when they’re young and making it accessible to everyone that wants to play is key to developing the future of golf. We offer junior memberships for just £15 so that no-one should be discouraged from giving it a try.

“Our ladies section is super fantastic! They give their time and are so patient — nothing is too much trouble for them. They want to see so many more ladies and girls (and men and boys) at the club and enjoying golf as they do.

“My experience of being a woman in this industry has been nothing but wonderful. The team that hired me and took a chance on me were delightful, and so helpful whenever I had any questions.

“There’s nothing better than going out for a few hours to play a round – I wish I had started when I was younger! Our course has such beautiful scenery with colours that change throughout the seasons. With the sea on your left, the hills to your right, and all sorts of nature you don’t see every day, we are so blessed. It’s good for the soul.”

The power of diversity in the people that greet and interact with members is not lost on Golspie Golf Club’s management — who are keen to open up the sport to everyone that is keen to give it a try.

Vice president Shiela Robertson explained: “Jorden and Jeanette are invaluable as the face of Golspie Golf Club — both at the club itself, and when attending exhibitions.

“Despite newly joining the club, Jorden has made a really positive impact across all ages – coaching members from four to 75-plus. And Jeanette has been a powerhouse in both the shop and our administration for some time now.

“Between them and our other committee members, we have a dynamic and forward thinking team that is keen to ensure golf is enjoyed at Golspie for hundreds of years to come.”