Club receives £27k grant from HS2 to boost female participation

Chiltern Forest Golf Club near Aylesbury has received a grant of £27,326 from the HS2’s Community & Environment Fund.

The fund was created to add benefit to communities along the high speed train’s route that are demonstrably disrupted by the construction of HS2.

The club has said the money will be used to refurbish its female’s changing rooms, as part of an overall project that Chiltern Forest is launching to increase the participation of women in golf.

Jacqueline King, women’s captain at Chiltern Forest Golf Club, said: “The changing room improvements and the other initiatives we are making for women visiting socially or playing the course will be a big improvement.

“I’d like to thank HS2 for the opportunity this gives us to greatly improve the offer to women at Chiltern Forest Golf Club.”

Cathy Elliott, independent chair of HS2 Funds, added: “The Chiltern Forest Golf Club has provided leisure and sport facilities to the local people for decades and their successful application to HS2’s Community & Environment Fund highlights the important role they play in bringing together the local community.

“Their plan to use the funding they have received to improve the changing facilities on offer to female golfers, combined with some key member-run initiatives like the Women’s Golf Academy, will bring them one step closer to achieving their important goal of increasing the participation of women in the sport.”