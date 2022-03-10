England Golf granted £8 million ‘to tackle inequalities’

The national governing body for golf in England is to receive an investment of £7,967,000 of government and National Lottery funding via Sport England over the next five years ‘to tackle inequalities in the game’.

‘Sport England research shows that some groups are typically less active – such as women, people with long-term health conditions, disabled people, people from ethnically diverse communities and lower socio-economic groups,’ states England Golf.

‘Right now, the opportunities to get involved in sport and activity – and reap the rewards of being active – depend too much on your background, your gender, your bank balance and your postcode.

‘Our network of club support officers and staff will be educated on the best way to deliver programmes to ensure greater accessibility and inclusivity throughout the game.’

Over £193 million is being invested by Sport England, with the 43 partners, including England Golf, receiving funding for up to five years.

Tim Hollingsworth, CEO of Sport England, said: “Sport England’s ‘Uniting the Movement’ strategy aims to help everyone play sport and get active – no matter who they are, where they live, or what their background.

“But we know that certain groups are more likely to be inactive and need targeted support and investment.

“We can only innovate and tackle these inequalities effectively with collective action, recognising that this is about long-term change.

“England Golf is one of a huge number of partners we are looking to work with on exactly this over the coming years.

“They play a foundational role within the sport and physical activity sector and are therefore well-placed to create the conditions for change.

“They will also act as a resource for other innovative organisations with the same goals as we seek to create a more equal society with everyone benefitting from sport and physical activity.”

Richard Flint, England Golf’s chief operating officer, commented: “We’re grateful to Sport England for working with us to promote golf as a game for everyone.

“We view our work with Sport England as a true partnership with a shared value placed on encouraging more people, from all walks of life, to make golf in its many forms a regular part of their routine and to enjoy the fantastic physical and mental benefits of being more active.

“At the heart of everything we do is a determination to make sure there is equal opportunity for anyone who wants to pick up a club, be that at a driving range, crazy golf course or an 18-hole golf facility, and for them to feel that golf is an affordable and accessible game.

“Throughout this five-year partnership with Sport England, I’m certain we can make positive changes and welcome many more people to our game.”