Golf club profile: Falmouth Golf Club

Last year the Cornish club opened a spectacular clubhouse that offers modern facilities, stunning views and the ability for the golf club to generate increased revenue from weddings and events, ensuring both happy members and visitors.

Members of Falmouth Golf Club are still pinching themselves when they drive into the entrance of their new,100-space car park, with another 60 spaces in an overflow.

There before them is a jaw dropping, superbly-appointed clubhouse that is the envy of the entire West Country.

Completed in the autumn, the multi-purpose building accommodates every golfer’s needs, while providing a stunning restaurant and events space trading as Above the Bay and open to all.

Designed by Heighway Field Associates and built by a subsidiary of Verto Homes, the building follows a gentle curve on a sloping site overlooking the new 18th hole and beyond, taking full advantage of the stunning setting and outstanding sea views to Pendennis Castle and St Anthony’s Head lighthouse in the far distance.

Sustainable design and natural materials were part of the brief, providing a sleek, modern exterior entirely in harmony with its surroundings and tastefully lit at night with subdued lighting.

Internally all the rooms have high ceilings and a light and airy feel.

Modern, functional male and female changing rooms were included incorporating generous lockers designed, built and installed by industry leader, Ridgeway Furniture.

While some members miss the old clubhouse, all welcome the new building and the vastly superior facilities it offers and recognise that it will have to earn its keep for owner D.C.Hughes Falmouth.

Concertina acoustic doors between the two restaurant and events rooms and the members’ bar enable them to be used flexibly as one large space or divided into two or three smaller areas allowing for a range of uses simultaneously without any one imposing itself over any other.

As a result the space is the perfect place for weddings, anniversaries and all kinds of private celebrations, business breakfasts, meetings and seminars. Fully opened, the restaurant and event space can accommodate around 120 guests and has its own bar. A ceiling-to-floor glass frontage and broad outside balcony space allows guests to enjoy the stunning seascapes all year round whatever the weather.

To enhance the appeal to potential wedding customers, the clubhouse incorporates a registrar’s office, which is used as a spare office, and a bridal dressing room which doubles up as a changing room for entertainers.

At the same time the members’ bar can be screened off to allow players the privacy of their own space to enjoy a drink in a 19th hole setting.

The new changing rooms, enhanced by plenty of natural lighting from ceiling rooflights, have been particularly welcomed by members.

The mens’ locker room area features 69 golf bag lockers, single-layered to ensure people do not have to lift their golf bag over, and plenty of seating. There are 34 golf bag lockers in the ladies locker room with a number of high level hold-all / handbag lockers. In both rooms seating is predominantly separated from the lockers so that golf bags can be put away easily without lifting over benches. A wardrobe area and vanity dressing table in the ladies room and a hanging rail in the mens’ complete an overall classy and welcome environment.

“I am very pleased with Ridgeway’s lockers and service throughout the process from initial design to installation. Their design service was quick and expert and the fit-out was first class. I would highly recommend them,” said managing director David Hughes.

The new par three 18th hole in front of the clubhouse has been designed by leading golf course architect David Weller and built by specialist contractor European Golf Services. Spectators will be able to watch from the comfort of the balcony the hole being played from tee to green, with the dramatic views beyond.

A few steps away from the clubhouse is the splendid new pro shop where PGA professional Nick Rogers offers not only a wide range of golf equipment but also lessons in his adjacent golf studio equipped with Trackman. This can also be hired for simulator playing of any one of 139 famous courses, a very popular idea not least in adverse weather outside.