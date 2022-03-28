Loss-making venue hopes to replace golf course with lodges

A nine-hole golf club in Great Yarmouth is bidding to transform into a countryside holiday haven by building 80 lodges and a spa – including over the golf course.

According to the Great Yarmouth Mercury, Browston Hall says it needs to make the changes as the business is struggling without them, particularly as the pandemic has made its financial situation worse.

It says the golf course is a large financial strain on the business in which its maintenance costs exceed the revenue it generates, and hopes to convert it into 30 lodges in a countryside setting with grassed areas.

While Browston Hall is also a wedding venue, it currently doesn’t offer overnight accommodation, which it says is also hurting the business.

At present the venue offers the golf course, a driving range, tennis courts and a bowling green.

It hopes to be able to remove the course and driving range but instead offer a golf simulator, ten-pin bowling and snooker, as well as tennis and outdoor bowling.

Fifty lodges, classed as caravans, would be built on the east side, as well as the 30 on the south side, where the golf course currently resides.

The driving range building would be demolished to make way for a new spa.

On the south side a nine-hole golf course will be swept away for 30 new lodges

A bid to host touring caravans has been dropped from the plans, and the land given over to a wildflower meadow.

The venue says: “At present the business operates at a loss and is only able to continue operations as a result of the owner’s financial support.

“The golf course is one of the largest financial ‘strains’ on the business with its maintenance costs significantly exceeding the annual revenue it generates.

“One of the major issues affecting the sustainability of the business, in particular the wedding venue, is the absence of any overnight accommodation for guests.

“Offering overnight accommodation and expanding the facilities to deliver a sustainable, high quality rural holiday destination, will allow the business to return to profitability in time.”

A decision is due by June 16.