Meet the LET golfer: Lily May Humphreys

Last year’s Ladies European Tour Access Series ‘Rookie of the Year’ has been named as an ambassador for Royal Norwich and will showcase how the club makes the game more accessible to women and girls.

One of Britain’s most promising young golfers, Lily May Humphreys, has been announced as an ambassador for Royal Norwich, as she embarks on her first full season on the Ladies European Tour.

The partnership will see Lily May champion Royal Norwich’s progressive approach as a blueprint for modern golf clubs aiming to make the game more accessible for all.

Following her prolific amateur career where she recorded domestic championship victories across each nation of the British Isles and played in the biennial 2018 Curtis Cup against the United States, the 19-year-old went on to have a stellar first season as a professional on the Ladies European Tour Access Series in 2021, during which time she claimed a six shot victory on her debut event, topped the Order of Merit and was named ‘Rookie of the Year’.

Less than a decade after starting to play, Lily May is now ready for a shot at European golf’s top table and is delighted to be doing it with the support of a club, in Royal Norwich, whose values align so closely with her own.

Humphreys, winner of the 2021 Golf Flanders LETAS Trophy, said: “I am incredibly grateful to Royal Norwich for supporting me at the start of my first full season on the Ladies European Tour. To represent a club that continues to make the game more accessible for women and girls means a lot to me, so I am incredibly honoured to be working with them. I can’t wait to get involved in all the great initiatives they have running at the club to help bring more people into the sport.”

Royal Norwich is a signatory of The R&A’s Women in Golf Charter and promotes an equality driven facility through the implementation of many initiatives including gender-neutral tees, the introduction of grassroots programmes and through the support it offers to talented local players. The partnership with Lily May is further proof of the work it is doing to showcase golf as a more inclusive and welcoming sport for all.

James Stanley, chief executive at Royal Norwich, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Lily May as she embarks on the next chapter of her professional career. We have a very strong belief that golf is at an exciting turning point and needs to both change and modernise in the coming years. If we really want more people playing, and from increasingly diverse groups, we need to think in a different way. That’s why we have built Royal Norwich as a progressive and inclusive leisure destination, which puts experiences at the heart of everything we do.

“Our decision to partner with Lily May is very much at the heart of this by encouraging more people to think of golf as an open and inclusive sport for everyone. We look forward to a successful and winning partnership in the coming years, as she continues her focus on becoming one of Europe’s leading golfers.”

Lily May is represented by Trinifold Sports Management, which supports its athletes in a socially responsible way, aligning its players with partners that resonate on both a personal and professional level to deliver more tangible returns.

James Byers, CEO, Trinifold Sports Management, said: “Supporting our athletes in achieving their ambitions through the forging of strong partnerships such as this one with Royal Norwich forms the very core of our mission as a sports management agency. Lily May is a rising star in the women’s game, so to align her with a pioneering venue in Royal Norwich provides great synergy. Our introduction will benefit her playing career and the venue’s drive for inclusion long into the future.”

Royal Norwich is one of the premier golf, dining and leisure destinations in Norfolk. Founded in 1893 it was given its royal status by King George V. In 2019 it became the first royal club in the world to relocate. Today, it has a stunning new 18-hole course designed by European Golf Design, a six-hole academy course, driving range and practice area. In 2022 it will be a venue for the Clutch Pro Tour and in 2024 will be the venue for the English Girls Championship. Located just 20 minutes outside Norwich city centre, it’s also home to The Stables – a restaurant, bar, meetings and conference space serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea. More recently it launched The Perowne Room offering a fine dining experience focused on seasonal and local produce.