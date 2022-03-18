Muirfield sells every tee time for 2023 in two hours

Muirfield in Scotland, host of the oldest golf club in the world, has sold every summer tee time for 2023 in just two hours.

While this is another example of the extraordinary demand for golf at the moment, it also highlights that UK venues that appeal to international golfers are likely to see a surge in activity over the next two years.

Muirfield, which is host to The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, which dates back to 1744, has hosted the Open Championship 16 times and the current layout was designed by Old Tom Morris in 1891.

Tee times for 2023 went on sale this week and within a couple of hours every single summer tee time was totally sold out.

US blogger Golficity wrote: “Wow, I knew golf has been booming ever since the Covid-19 pandemic but I didn’t realise people were dying to play this badly! Especially in the UK where multiple lockdowns due to the pandemic halted all golf activities, and now people are doing whatever they can to get out on the course to make up for lost time.

“I’d go crazy if my local course didn’t have any tee times from now until the end of summer 2023.

“Can you imagine you have a tee time booked for July 18, 2023 and the wife tells you that there’s a family party that you have to go to that day instead? Or you’ve been waiting over a year for your tee time and it’s pouring rain the whole round?

“Muirfield is going to be bringing in some serious money from now until the end of summer 2023. Booked solid with tee times and being an Open Championship venue everyone is going to be raiding the pro shop for themselves and any golfing buddies at home

“If Muirfield was on your list of courses you were hoping to play in your 2023 Scotland trip, it’s time to start looking at 2024 instead.”