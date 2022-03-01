Nine-hole golf sees huge global growth

New data from five national golf federations reveals that nine-hole golf has seen a surge in popularity in the last two years.

In some countries the number of people playing it has almost trebled.

In England, nine-hole rounds played for handicap purposes increased from 175,000 in 2019 to 407,000 in 2021.

In Scotland, nine-hole rounds played increased from 44,834 in 2018 to 113,592 in 2021.

In Ireland, nine-hole rounds played for handicap purposes increased from 70,697 in 2018 to 130,751 in 2021.

The figures are not just from the UK and Ireland – in Australia, nine-hole round data has experienced 20 percent growth with more than 517,000 rounds played in 2020-21.

And in New Zealand, nine-hole rounds played increased from 252,412 in 2018-19 to 341,534 in 2020-21 as part of a ‘Make Time Play 9’ initiative.

The figures have been released as The R&A’s ‘9 Hole Challenge’, in which golfers can earn an opportunity to play the Old Course on the eve of the 150th Open at St Andrews, is being promoted.

Qualifying for the championship this year is open to golfers in Great Britain and Ireland, Australia and New Zealand who hold a registered handicap index.

Forty finalists on Friday, July 8, will compete over holes one to four and 14 to 18 on the Old Course.

The R&A 9 Hole Challenge is central to the organisation’s wider drive to promote this form of golf as an ideal way to enjoy playing the sport in less time, eithe recreationally or competitively for handicap purposes, and experience the physical and mental health benefits golf provides.

Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A said: “We encourage golfers to take part in qualifying at their home clubs and enjoy a form of the sport that is fast, fun and flexible. Alternative formats such as nine-hole golf are helping to attract new audiences to the sport and we look forward to seeing the finalists at the Old Course in July.”

Visit www.randa.org/9holechallenge for more information.