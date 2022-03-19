Number of female golfers in the US hits all-time high

The number of women playing golf in the USA has reached an all-time high and surpassed the six million figure for the first time since records began.

According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF) the number of women golfers has increased to almost 6.2 million. The figure, which was released in 2021 but is currently seeing attention in the run-up to Women’s Golf Day (WGD), is due to a net rise of 450,000 women golfers in 2020 – and doesn’t include 2021’s figures.

This is the first time the female on-course participant base was higher than six million since the data was first collated in 2007.

“There hasn’t been this much optimism and new activity in the golf business since the turn of the century,” said Joe Beditz, NGF president and CEO, adding that the huge rise in participation came almost entirely in the second half of 2020, suggesting that the figures may be even better for 2021.

There were 24.8 million golfers in the US in 2020. The total increase was two percent over 2019 but female participation jumped by eight percent.

June 7, 2022 will be WGD, which will celebrate this milestone by uniting people across the globe through golf for 24 hours straight. The event, celebrating its seventh year, starts in New Zealand and ends in Hawaii.

“More and more women are beginning to participate in golf, and Women’s Golf Day provides a great opportunity for them to either learn how to play or further enjoy this game for which they have developed a love,” said founder Elisa Gaudet.

“WGD creates opportunities for people all over the world and gives them a chance to connect and feel welcome in the sport. We started by creating local events around the world. WGD has now become a global movement and community of people who support each other regardless of their golf skill level.”