Several Scottish golf clubs have seen their memberships more than DOUBLE

Nine Scottish golf clubs have seen their memberships rise by more than 100 percent in just the last year as new figures confirm the strength of the participation boom.

According to The Scotsman, in Scottish Golf’s annual report it was revealed that membership across the country had increased for the third year in a row.

The total playing membership of adults and juniors rose by 7.3 percent in 2021, taking the figure to over 207,000.

Club membership in the home of golf had been declining until 2019 saw an increase for the first time since 2015 before the figure rose again the following year.

“The good news story from last year’s growth in membership continues into 2021,” stated Scottish Golf’s report.

“A 7.3 percent increase in total playing membership of adults and juniors, and a total playing membership over 207,000 is a confident endorsement of the game’s popularity in Scotland.

“Nine of our affiliated clubs saw an increase of over 100 percent in their membership numbers.”

The news was welcomed by both Scottish Golf chair Martin Gilbert and chief operating officer Karin Sharp.

“It is testament to the popularity of golf that its resurgence has occurred during two of the most volatile and unpredictable years in recent history,” said Gilbert.

“We all thought we would be out of the pandemic woods by now, enjoying old freedoms and a return to some semblance of normality. We may have a little way to go, but hopefully the worst is behind us.”

Sharp added: “Looking back at 2021 is a reminder of how far we have come despite the challenges of a global pandemic.

“The achievements and resilience of Scotland’s clubs, golfers, volunteers and other associations connected with the sport over the last two years cannot be overstated.”

The governing body reported a surplus of £191,997 in 2021 compared to a loss of £18,350 the previous year while its Open Play membership scheme has attracted 1,215 members since launching last summer.

“As Scottish Golf’s new chair, I am enormously proud to have joined an organisation – and a sporting community – that has demonstrated resilience, energy and adaptability in ever-changing circumstances,” added Gilbert.

“Golf in Scotland is in rude health at present, due in no small part to the commitment of clubs, players, coaches and the team at Scottish Golf.

“In junior golf, we saw over 2,500 participants as part of the new National Junior Golf Framework.

“Ultimately, none of this is possible without the staunch and unflinching support of Scottish golf clubs, whose employees, volunteers and committees I would like to thank for their steadfastness in the face of continuing uncertainty.”

Since being launched in November 2020, more than 2 million WHS scores have been submitted, with over 400,000 of those being general play scores.

“We are delighted to report that all our funds are already highly subscribed, so the direct financial support to clubs we will provide this year will exceed last year’s by some margin,” added Sharp.