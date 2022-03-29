Shropshire golf club unexpectedly closes

A Shropshire golf club that had just seen its plans to build accommodation on the venue rejected by its local council has suddenly closed.

Henlle Park Golf Club applied to reduce its course from 18 holes to nine, to make way for 90 cabins. It said this would create more than 50 jobs and safeguard the existing seven at the club.

However, Shropshire Council refused to grant permission for the scheme, almost exactly a year after earlier plans for 120 cabins on the site were also rejected, stating it would have a detrimental impact on the surrounding landscape and nearby historic buildings and sites.

Now, according to local reports, staff at the venue have confirmed the course has closed temporarily.

A reopening date is yet-to-be confirmed.

Earlier this year its owner also revealed that ‘membership will cease and the course [will be] run on a play-and-pay basis’ from March 2022.

There is little information about the closure online, although the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution has posted on Facebook: ‘Sorry golfers, we have been unsuccessful securing a new venue for the golf day planned for 29th April. We’ve had some wonderful golf days at Henlle Park Golf Club but it is now time to search for a different course. Bear with us whilst we find a new venue for later in 2022.’