Two great golf clubs lose their clubhouses to fires

Two of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world have both seen their clubhouses completely destroyed by a fire in the last few days.

Beaverbrook Golf Club in the UK and Oakland Hills in the USA are both iconic venues.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service was called to Beaverbrook but found that little could be done to save the burning structure or its basement.

It’s not currently known how the fire started but it did not affect the hotel, the spa or the restaurant, and nobody was hurt – however the clubhouse was ‘significantly damaged’.

Images on social media show little of it was left.

Jorge de Jesus, group general manager, said: “I want to express our deepest gratitude to the Surrey Fire & Rescue Service for their professional response.”

The venue, on grounds owned by the late press baron Lord Beaverbrook, reportedly cost in the region of £90 million to build, opening in 2016.

The course was designed by architect, David McLay Kidd, and eight-time major winner, Tom Watson.

The news comes just a few days after Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan experienced a similar devastating event.

The club has hosted six US Opens, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.

As with Beaverbrook. no one was hurt in the fire and the cause is under investigation. The clubhouse, which contained a rich collection of golf memorabilia, was destroyed, although firefighters and club staff members were able to recover some materials.

“There were people standing at the front door and they were handing items off,” said a spokesman for the local fire service. “It was a pretty time-consuming process, but they did get out what they could.”

Rick Palmer, the club’s president, said: “We have lost our iconic clubhouse. It hurts to see this, but we are comforted to know that the heart and soul and legacy of the club resides in our membership and staff. Only time will tell what is next, but we will move forward with a purpose to honor all those who made this grand building come to life with their golf and their work.”

The United States Golf Association said it was relieved that no one had been injured.

“Along with so many others in the golf community, we have special memories at this storied venue and look forward to making more with them in the coming years,” the association said.