The daughter of the British man who designed Golfstream Kiev Golf Club in Ukraine has said the venue will be returned to its former glory when the situation permits.

The golf club lies on elevated land about 50 kilometres to the north-west of Ukraine’s capital city and in recent days has seen Russian tanks churn up its fairways.

According to The Independent (Ireland) a security guard at the venue has also been killed.

The golf course, designed by Peter Chamberlain, opened just over a decade ago. Chamberlain’s daughter, Elizabeth, told the newspaper that tanks have churned up the course and Russian soldiers have stolen buggies.

“Basically they are disrespectful to the whole property and courses,” she said. “Our hearts are breaking, because it was a huge amount of work by several people during many years. We were able to see some things on the [CCTV] camera footage before they broke them all. We had some workers inside and one security service man got killed while helping others escape.

“Now, just recently, they burned the hotel. It was recently built, and we will also have to reconstruct it.

“We will reconstruct everything.”

Ukrainian golfer Mykhailo Golod, currently ranked 434 in the world, describes Golfstream Kiev Golf Club as having one of the country’s two best courses, the other being Kharkiv, which has reportedly been hit by missiles in the last month. It is also ranked the second best venue in Ukraine on Top 100 Courses.