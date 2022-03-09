Welsh golf clubs granted £105k to boost sustainability

The Welsh government has granted golf clubs more than £100,000 to tackle climate change.

Clubs can receive grants of up to £5,000 each with key themes including fostering nature, strengthening communities, conserving resources and taking climate action to reduce emissions and increase carbon storage in nature-rich golf courses.

Wales Golf chief executive Hannah McAllister said: “This is a significant move in not just integrating sustainability into our new whole sport strategy; but in moving swiftly into effective and meaningful implementation.

“It will be delivered in a way that strengthens and supports our clubs, generates pride amongst current and future golfers, and increases the positive multipliers the sport of golf is capable of delivering.

“We are grateful for the impetus provided by our government partners and also the expertise and ready-made solutions provided by the GEO Foundation.”

As a result, an OnCourseWales website and the Sustainable Innovation Grant Scheme will be launched this month.

The fund will be released in two waves:

Wave 1 – March / April 2022, a ‘Kickstarter Fund’ for projects between £500 and £3,000.

Wave 2 – August / September 2022, ‘Accelerator Funding’ for projects up to £5,000.

Deputy minister for sport, Dawn Bowden MS, said, “We are delighted to support this important step by Wales Golf to further improve the environmental performance of our wonderful golf courses which already do so much to provide vital leisure spaces, attract visitors and increase sport participation.

“Golf recognises that it has responsibility for the sensitive management of critical natural resources and stewardship of ecological hot spots and fantastic green spaces and we are pleased to be able to support this important work and their on-going collaboration with the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

“As we prepare to host both the Senior Open Championship (2023) and the Womens’ British Open (2025) here in Wales, it is vital that we stand prepared for the very latest developments in responsible golf management.”

Brian Davies, Sport Wales’ acting CEO, added, “We commend and support Wales Golf and other partners who are expressing a strengthened commitment to be at the forefront of sustainability and climate action. It’s an important agenda for us all, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of Wales Golf’s work and any potential shared learning there might be for the sector.”

The GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf is an international not-for-profit organisation, founded 16 years ago to help inspire, support and reward credible sustainability action and to strengthen and promote golf’s social and environmental value. The organisation remains the only one in the world entirely dedicated to this mission.