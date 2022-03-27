Wirral golf course ‘could go to wreck and ruin’

Members of a municipal golf course that will shut in April due to its council’s financial crisis fear the course could “go to wreck and ruin” before a new owner can be found.

Brackenwood Golf Course will shut on April 1 – after 87 years – because Wirral Council axed funding from two of its four municipal courses.

This means the course will not be maintained just as the new season starts for golfers across the UK. This is despite interest from at least one operator, who has to wait to see if a deal can be agreed.

As it seeks to make £20 million in savings, the local authority is also ending direct financial support for Woodchurch leisure centre and nine libraries, but some facilities have survived a cull.

Brackenwood and Hoylake golf courses will close, however, saving taxpayers £328,000 per year.

From April, Arrowe Park Golf Course and The Warren in Wallasey will be the borough’s only two municipal courses.

Jackie Watts, secretary of the ladies’ section at Brackenwood, said the course “means a heck of a lot” and had many members playing into their late 80s.

“We have got an alternative operator who wants to take [Brackenwood] on, but they have to go through the hoops of the council,” she added.

“The libraries and the leisure centre have been given a stay of execution, but it does seem that’s not the case with us.

“On April 1 we will close and no-one will want to take it on if it’s left fallow for even a few months – it’s a great shame.”

She described the club as the “jewel in the municipal crown”, with 41 members in the ladies’ section and about 100 in the men’s.

Other users turn up on a “pay and play” basis.

Keith Marsh, secretary of the men’s section, said: “With a library, you can close it down and do a bit of maintenance and cleaning and open it again.

“But if the council closes the golf course in April and does not do any maintenance it will go to wreck and ruin.”

Wirral Council said it would explore all submitted proposals during the consultation period for Hoylake and Brackenwood golf courses, including options for increasing fees, alternative provision and environmental projects.

It said it would consider expressions of interest for the transfer of one or more golf courses to a community-run body if they are submitted by September 30.