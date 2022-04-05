Apology to the GCMA over April Fools joke

On April 1 The Golf Business published an article stating that a fictitious golf club management awards ceremony had descended into a brawl over an innocuous joke.

While the purpose of this April Fools Day story was to make fun of a recent incident at the Oscars, we have been contacted by the CEO of the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA) to state that this story was irresponsible and not funny, and while the GCMA is not named in the article, he has been contacted repeatedly by people thinking the story was true and that the event was linked to the GCMA.

He has asked us to clarify that nothing like the details in the article have happened at any GCMA event. We are happy to do so.

We would like to apologise to the GCMA for any inconvenience caused, and are happy to admit that the story about rival nominees for golf club awards fighting was in fact an April Fools Day joke.