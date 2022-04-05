Bomb squad detonates ‘unexploded WWII bomb’ on golf course

A golf club that had closed just a few hours earlier due to a council budgeting crisis has controversially been used as the location to blow up an unexploded bomb.

Brackenwood Golf Club temporarily closed on April 1 due to a financial crisis at Wirral Council, and on the same day an “unexploded device” was found in nearby woodland by residents.

After Merseyside Police officers arrived at the woodland, the bomb was then moved to a bunker at Brackenwood Golf Club where it was detonated.

A spokesperson from the club told Wirral Globe: “Obviously blowing up a bunker on the first day the course closed wasn’t popular at all with Brackenwood Golf Club, its members, or our residents who passionately care about the course.

“The sandbags were not removed but left and one of our brilliant residents removed them for us before we could get there to tidy it up.”

Golf club members took to Brackenwood Golf Club Facebook page to share their anger at the decision after video footage of the explosion was posted online video from Facebook).

One user said: “This is almost unbelievable, absolutely disgraceful.”

Another responded: “I was over there before with the dogs and couldn’t believe they had left it looking like that. Not very professional.”

A third wrote: “Absolutely disgusting and so disappointing!”