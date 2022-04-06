Closed golf club could be reopened

A Lincolnshire golf club that closed down in 2018 could be reopened amid the participation boom of the last two years.

Immingham Golf Club has been placed up for sale with a guide price of £600,000.

The property features the site of the former golf club, a two storey clubhouse and pro shop, along with 90 acres of land and 42 parking spaces.

The site has stood vacant for three and a half years and has fallen into a state of disrepair since it closed in November 2018, after receivers of the failed business appointed agents.

A statement on Rightmove reads: “The golf course occupies the majority of the site which overall extends to approximately 90 acres made up of 35 acres being freehold and 55 acres being leasehold. The land is almost completely flat and is adjoined and bisected by drainage ditches which are brought into play by the golf course layout.

“The fairways are subdivided by mature broadleaved and coniferous trees which provide attractive separation of the golf course area. The golf clubhouse is located at the south west corner of the site and comprises a modern, purpose-built structure of brick elevations beneath a pitched concrete tiled roof.

“The clubhouse extends to approximately 737.8 sq m (7942 sq ft) GEA over two floors. The golf professional’s shop is a separate single storey building located to the east of the golf clubhouse, close to the 1st and 10th tees, and the 9th and 18th greens of the original course.

“The golf club car park adjoins the clubhouse, golf professional’s shop and green keeper’s building. It is surfaced with tarmac and is marked out to accommodate approximately 42 parking spaces. It is accessed directly from St Andrews Lane at its eastern end.”