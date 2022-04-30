Club Systems unveils all-new ClubV1 Admin app

Club Systems International has launched an app in which you can ‘manage a golf club from the palm of your hand’.

The ClubV1 Admin app gives golf-club officials more freedom than ever to control all aspects of golf club administration and organisation in a stunning new, user-friendly design, says a spokesman, and will be available to all customers from this summer.

Created specifically for use on a mobile or tablet, the free ClubV1 Admin app includes all of the same features that 1600-plus golf clubs across the UK and Ireland currently use within the ClubV1 website, but with the added freedom that a portable device provides.

The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year but is keen to ensure that it remains as the number one choice when it comes to golf club solutions, and this latest innovation allows users to ‘take their golf club with them’ no matter where they are.

Features include:

– Competition management

– Membership management

– Reporting

– Billing

– Communications

– Tee sheet management.

Managing director Richard Peabody said: “Here at Club Systems, we are constantly striving to improve the quality and functionality of our offerings to our customers, and the new ClubV1 Admin app is just the latest step.

“Giving golf club managers and officials the ability to perform everyday club management tasks from any mobile or tablet, wherever they may be, is something which we have been working on for some time, and we are delighted with both the design and the ease of use of this new app.”

The app will be available free of charge on Apple and Android devices for all Club Systems customers this summer, and the company is inviting golf clubs to apply for beta testing via the link www.clubsystems.com/clubv1-beta