Family golf club acquires nearby venue

A family golf venue in Cambridgeshire has taken over a nearby golf course.

Kingsway Golf Centre, which features a nine-hole course, a par three course, adventure golf, footgolf and a driving range, and is based near Cambridge, has acquired Cambridge Lakes Golf Course, a nine-hole venue located just two miles from Cambridge city centre.

The takeover of Cambridge Lakes is the company’s latest investment in quality, fun-packed, healthy entertainment, and sport for families in the region, says a spokesman.

Kingsway’s Julian Dell adds: “Kingsway Golf Centre in Melbourn has gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted to be welcoming more families, groups, and golfers than ever before. The investment in Cambridge Lakes is important to our key goal as a business, to provide the best quality entertainment and leisure services in this region. Bob Barnes, who is standing down to retire, has developed a beautiful and popular centre and we are excited to continue this legacy going forward.”

The Kingsway team will increase PGA professional expertise on-site and introduce junior golf academies and beginner groups as a priority, which have already been introduced at the Melbourn centre.

Dell says: “Cambridge Lakes offers the unusual benefit of not only being an open space sports centre in its own right, but it is also very centrally located and is easily accessible for those who live locally. Cycle routes to the course are actively used and provide a further health benefit for families, whilst also reducing the need to travel by car to take part in activities like golf.

“Cambridge Lakes has been so successful because of the commitment to local people and wannabe golfers, there is no chance of that changing under our ownership. Our intention of the coming weeks, and months, is to work closely with existing colleagues, and customers, to streamline some of the processes and service to ensure the smoothest transition before even considering any changes.”