US firm set to buy second Northern Irish property

A US private real estate company that purchased a luxury golf hotel in Northern Ireland last year is set to acquire another venue.

Marine & Lawn Collection, previously known as Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, bought Slieve Donard Resort and Spa, which borders Royal County Down Golf Club, for about £40 million last year.

The firm is now closing in on a second acquisition in Northern Ireland, according to The Irish News.

Industry insiders have said the Nashville-based investor has been actively seeking to expand its Marine franchise in Northern Ireland, and is particularly looking for “storied golf destinations” located in scenic coastlines.

Recently spokesman Philip Allen namechecked both Royal County Down and Royal Portush golf courses, adding: “I don’t think you have to be a genius to work out where we might be looking next.”

Another US investor is currently developing a five-star luxury golf resort next to Royal Portush.

Planning permission has been approved for 35 new suites at Ballykeel Beg House, which overlooks the fourth fairway of the championship course.

Although it stands apart from the character of its current Marine & Lawn portfolio, Dunluce Lodge would offer a storied coastal location next to a world class golf course.

TRU Hotels, the US operator of the Lough Erne Resort in Co Fermanagh has also ruled out selling its prized asset.

It’s understood the group is preparing a major investment at Lough Erne in 2022.