GMG launches turnkey EV Charging solution for golf clubs and their members

Buying group GMG is ‘plugging’ the gap for EV charging for golf clubs whilst also giving a ‘boost’ to clubs’ junior sections!

GMG, the buying group for golf clubs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Project Better Energy to enhance its provision of the GMG Energy Club with a holistic turnkey solution for electric vehicle charging installations.

The partnership not only sees the market leading EV charging solution added to the existing GMG energy broker but also solar PV installations and renewable heating solutions for clubhouses.

In addition to GMG’s EV charging installations for clubs, it is also offering a residential offer for golf club members with a fantastic incentive in place to support junior golf. GMG will make a donation of £50 for every charger installed via this initiative.

Scott Partington, GMG director, says: “Back in January 2021 we circulated a survey to clubs to establish their future requirements around EV charging, 87 percent of clubs that returned the survey said they felt they would need EV charging as a service for their members and visitors in the next 18 months. We have spent over 15 months researching this sector to ensure we are providing a complete solution for golf clubs in this growing market. The key drivers in our due diligence process were scalability, reliability and affordability and we are very confident that we have achieved all of this with our new partnership with Project Better Energy.”

Partington continues, “Then we started to discuss how members can also benefit from this partnership as it is sure to be a requirement in the near future, and at the same time create an incentive that would support junior golf throughout the UK. The offer is unlimited and could provide significant funding for junior golf programmes across the UK whether that be tuition at your club or specific national initiatives.”

GMG’s move to extend the GMG Energy Club services to include EV charging and renewable energy sources is timed perfectly as the nation faces record high charges on fuel and energy. Additionally, GMG is passionate about providing support to clubs to move towards a greener future and cutting carbon emissions.

Aside to the EV division, Project Better Energy is the largest retailer of solar panels in the UK and due to the rising costs and increased environmental focus, golf clubs are now putting more and more emphasis on their energy strategy and looking at alternative sources which fits the green bill perfectly. Scott finishes by saying, “we currently work closely with over 500 golf clubs in the UK, the interest from them regarding our green energy and EV solutions has been fantastic. We understand that energy and EV solutions can be daunting and sometimes confusing, for us it’s key we are here, to support clubs to overcome these and add insight in how to move forward in the best way possible.”

GMG will be emailing print-ready posters for club noticeboards in order for members to access the info for the residential offer, which will include a QR and link. Visit: bit.ly/gmghomeev